Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harvard Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Harvard Bioscience stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,030. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $169.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Featured Article: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.