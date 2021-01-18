Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Announce -$2.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will announce earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.29) and the lowest is ($2.44). Humana posted earnings of $2.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 203.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $18.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.60 to $18.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $21.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.40 to $21.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist increased their price target on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.55.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $406.81. 50,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.