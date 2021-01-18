Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to Announce $1.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.05. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,508,361.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,395,780.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $919,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $115.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.91 and a 200-day moving average of $102.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

