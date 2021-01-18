Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Million

Analysts predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will report $1.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $2.22 million. Novan posted sales of $1.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $5.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 million to $5.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.10 million, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $5.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Novan during the third quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Novan during the third quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Novan during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Novan during the second quarter worth $225,000. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $1.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.01. Novan has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.