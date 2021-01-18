Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Post $3.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to post earnings per share of $3.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.13. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $9.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,565,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSM traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $124.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $125.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

