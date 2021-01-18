Zacks: Analysts Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to Post $1.09 EPS

Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.16. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 21,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $425,146.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,936,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,376 shares of company stock worth $2,959,624 over the last ninety days. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 228,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 193,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $274,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $221,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $26.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.