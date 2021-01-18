Zacks: Analysts Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to post earnings per share of $3.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.12 and the lowest is $2.96. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings per share of $2.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $12.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $12.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $14.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.71.

NYSE:BDX traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,280. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.31 and its 200-day moving average is $245.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,974,444,000 after purchasing an additional 618,563 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,334,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,870,107,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,764,816,000 after acquiring an additional 382,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,056,296,000 after acquiring an additional 294,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

