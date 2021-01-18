Zacks: Analysts Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Post $4.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post earnings of $4.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.28. McKesson reported earnings per share of $3.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $16.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.03 to $16.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $17.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.17 to $18.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,776,000 after purchasing an additional 72,679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,338,000 after acquiring an additional 291,140 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 690,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,830,000 after buying an additional 36,215 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,736,000 after acquiring an additional 136,943 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $184.42 on Monday. McKesson has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

