Zacks: Analysts Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. NBT Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.07 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on NBTB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $34.81 on Monday. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In related news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,118.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 312.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 199.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

