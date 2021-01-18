Zacks: Analysts Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.06. Perrigo posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

PRGO traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.71. 108,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average of $49.10. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 84.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 19,891 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 12.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

