Zacks: Analysts Expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.46. Tesla reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $5.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $18.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $826.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,131,852. Tesla has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $884.49. The stock has a market cap of $783.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2,151.46, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $682.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.78.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,318,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,393 shares of company stock worth $99,974,756 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,206 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.