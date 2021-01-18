Zacks: Analysts Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.20 Million

Analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to post $148.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.70 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $159.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $585.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $561.70 million to $603.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $582.30 million, with estimates ranging from $565.70 million to $598.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.12 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $41.08 on Monday. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 277.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 141.7% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

