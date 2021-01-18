Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $2.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $12.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.74 to $12.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.61 to $15.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.26.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after buying an additional 1,117,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,687,000 after acquiring an additional 66,854 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,066,000 after acquiring an additional 178,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,408,000 after acquiring an additional 155,506 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,130. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $160.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.89.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

