Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Announce Earnings of $12.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $11.12 and the highest is $13.32. AutoZone posted earnings of $12.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $75.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $70.97 to $78.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $84.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $77.23 to $90.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total transaction of $13,490,269.50. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total transaction of $5,006,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $55,862,352. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO stock opened at $1,248.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,297.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,185.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,173.65.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.