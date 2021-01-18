Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.17. CF Industries reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Shares of CF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17.

In other news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 185.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,867 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after acquiring an additional 802,493 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in CF Industries by 1,640.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 379,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 357,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $10,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.