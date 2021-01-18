Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post $3.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will announce earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.39 and the highest is $3.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings of $2.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $10.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $11.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $21.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.85 to $24.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,346.55.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,405.74. 16,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,900. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,453.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,363.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,263.43.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

