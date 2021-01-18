Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.22 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will post sales of $36.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.58 million and the highest is $36.85 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $38.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $143.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.62 million to $143.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $143.29 million, with estimates ranging from $141.17 million to $145.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.69 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Sunday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth $167,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $539.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

