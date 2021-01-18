Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. LTC Properties posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. Berenberg Bank cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of LTC opened at $41.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,381,000 after acquiring an additional 241,244 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.