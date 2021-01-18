Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $246.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to report $246.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.40 million. Medpace posted sales of $229.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $910.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $907.60 million to $915.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 26,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $3,752,172.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,457,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,592,893.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 532,750 shares of company stock worth $74,888,848. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 67.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $141.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.79. Medpace has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

