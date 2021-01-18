Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Announce Earnings of $5.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post $5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.48 and the lowest is $4.82. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings of $4.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $23.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.50 to $23.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $23.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.80 to $24.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $466.69. The stock had a trading volume of 32,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,091. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.