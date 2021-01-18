Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to announce $1.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.39. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.94.

NYSE:PANW traded up $1.71 on Monday, reaching $364.87. The stock had a trading volume of 811,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,574. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $375.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In related news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,910.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total transaction of $1,284,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,658,614.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,656 shares of company stock valued at $51,353,212 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

