Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is $0.16. Puma Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.97 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

PBYI traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $10.78. 18,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,864. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,116.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,517.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $186,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,284,258 shares in the company, valued at $43,785,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,758 shares of company stock worth $283,270 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $28,518,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 18.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 28,232 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,555,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

