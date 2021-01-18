Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.47 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will post sales of $41.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.24 million and the highest is $42.70 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $42.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $177.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.65 million to $179.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $163.44 million, with estimates ranging from $162.47 million to $164.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of TRTX opened at $10.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $809.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.81. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 239.26, a current ratio of 239.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.41%. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.