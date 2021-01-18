Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. TriState Capital posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.42 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSC shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TriState Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,086.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 7,400 shares of company stock worth $104,782 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TriState Capital by 517.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in TriState Capital by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in TriState Capital by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSC traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $19.82. 2,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,390. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $591.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

