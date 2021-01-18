Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to Announce -$0.67 EPS

Equities analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.66). Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 357.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $85.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.47 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 808.90% and a negative net margin of 82.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $191.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.35. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 39,866 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 90.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 47.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

