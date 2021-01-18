Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Post Earnings of $4.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce earnings per share of $4.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.48. Biogen posted earnings per share of $8.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $33.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.42 to $35.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $25.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.40 to $36.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.13.

Shares of BIIB traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.84. The company had a trading volume of 116,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,090. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $374.99.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mirova boosted its position in Biogen by 292.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

