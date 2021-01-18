Zacks: Brokerages Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Construction Partners reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROAD shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $21.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,609.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,997,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,563,000 after acquiring an additional 547,540 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 518,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,695 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,889,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after acquiring an additional 254,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,205,000 after buying an additional 202,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners stock opened at $34.44 on Monday. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

