Zacks: Brokerages Expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Post $0.77 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. CRA International also posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $121.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.75 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. CRA International’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CRA International by 523.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CRA International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CRA International by 2.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

CRA International stock opened at $57.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CRA International has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $61.39. The company has a market cap of $449.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.