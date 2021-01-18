Zacks: Brokerages Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Post Earnings of $8.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.03 and the highest is $9.69. Credit Acceptance posted earnings of $8.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $22.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.20 to $24.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $27.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.93 to $32.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $7.87. The company had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.89 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 318,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 88,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CACC traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $354.97. 130,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.92. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $199.00 and a 1-year high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

