Zacks: Brokerages Expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Announce Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.01. Polaris reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PII shares. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.73.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Polaris by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 165.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 2,032.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.92. 474,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,910. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -118.59 and a beta of 2.11. Polaris has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day moving average of $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

