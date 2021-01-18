Zacks: Brokerages Expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to Post $0.67 EPS

Brokerages expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. PTC reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.93 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.94.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.84, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $130.95.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $665,419.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $307,616.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,747 in the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 234.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 47,515 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PTC by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,083,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

