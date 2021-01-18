Zacks: Brokerages Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will report earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.19. Signature Bank reported earnings of $2.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $9.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $13.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Signature Bank from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,508,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,782 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 891,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,538 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 640,382 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank stock traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.33. 605,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,920. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.24. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

