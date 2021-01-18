Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to Post $0.68 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.71. Veeva Systems posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total value of $786,763.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,666.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,101,044. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 81.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 26.3% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $271.01. The company had a trading volume of 40,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,410. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $313.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.96.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

