Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) (LON:ZAIM) Shares Gap Up to $3.20

Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) (LON:ZAIM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.50. Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 3,395,799 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of £16.12 million and a PE ratio of -5.50.

About Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) (LON:ZAIM)

Zaim Credit Systems Plc operates as a microcredit company in Russia. The company provides loans of up to 30,000 Russian Roubles to individuals and companies. It operates through a network of approximately 95 sites located primarily in Moscow, as well as other urban areas of Western Russia, including St.

