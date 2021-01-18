Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Short Interest Update

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ZLDPF opened at $35.95 on Monday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.87 million during the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 57.25% and a negative net margin of 296.37%.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

