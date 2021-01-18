ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA) Shares Down 12.5%

ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA)’s share price fell 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 301,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 801,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

About ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc, an online travel company, provides business and leisure travelers with tools and information to research, plan, book, and experience travel and destination services. It offers travel and non-travel advertisers access to a potential source of incremental traffic and transactions through its various media and advertising offerings on its transaction-based websites.

