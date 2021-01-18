Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 430 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 430 target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 453.10 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 395 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 403.92.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

