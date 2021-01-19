-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). Upwork posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

UPWK stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,074. Upwork has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $44.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.76 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,464,841.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,103.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $2,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,844.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,856. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Upwork by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 32,049 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Upwork by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,080,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.