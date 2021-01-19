-$0.51 EPS Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.45). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $5.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.50. 31,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.90. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

