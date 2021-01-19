$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $3.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.44 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $992,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,424,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,224,000 after buying an additional 592,858 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 801.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 23,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,316,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,398. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.13, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

