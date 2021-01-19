$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will report sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Athene.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI cut Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

NYSE:ATH traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.66. 510,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,727. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Athene by 105.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Athene by 15.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter valued at $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter valued at $191,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athene (ATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.