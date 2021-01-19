$1.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.57. UMB Financial reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $5.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $97,946.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $136,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,913,178.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,023 shares of company stock worth $1,649,799. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in UMB Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 84.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth $607,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UMBF traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $74.15. 167,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,577. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.01. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.65%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

