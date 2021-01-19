12,440 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,089,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,579,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 713.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 81,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 71,175 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares in the last quarter.

EFG traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $101.31. 595,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.77 and its 200-day moving average is $92.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

