125,790 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Acquired by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,000. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up about 2.5% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 332.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KCG boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.22.

KNX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 48,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,660. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

