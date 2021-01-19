144,486 Shares in ERShares Entrepreneur 30 ETF (NYSEARCA:ENTR) Acquired by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ERShares Entrepreneur 30 ETF (NYSEARCA:ENTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 144,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000. ERShares Entrepreneur 30 ETF makes up 2.8% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.65% of ERShares Entrepreneur 30 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ERShares Entrepreneur 30 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter.

Get ERShares Entrepreneur 30 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ENTR traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $28.44. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,800. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. ERShares Entrepreneur 30 ETF has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ERShares Entrepreneur 30 ETF (NYSEARCA:ENTR).

Receive News & Ratings for ERShares Entrepreneur 30 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERShares Entrepreneur 30 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.