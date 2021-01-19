150,000 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. 140166 upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,566,898. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

