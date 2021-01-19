1inch (1INCH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $127.78 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $139.38 million and $127.78 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1inch has traded 74.8% higher against the US dollar. One 1inch token can now be bought for $1.93 or 0.00005356 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00045231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00117513 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00072903 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00250901 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000758 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,148.51 or 0.97477027 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,164,169 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

1inch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

