213 (OTCMKTS:GRBS) Trading Up ∞

Shares of 213 (OTCMKTS:GRBS) rose ∞ on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 10,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 6,729 shares.

213 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRBS)

Greer Bancshares Incorporated is the bank holding company for Greer State Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers various banking services, such as personal banking services, business banking services and wealth management services. Its banking solutions in personal banking services include checking, savings, online banking, mobile banking, credit card and debit card services.

