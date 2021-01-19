250,000 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Acquired by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.06% of Royalty Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $743,419,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,162,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,715. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RPRX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

