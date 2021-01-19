32,541 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.0% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $3,942,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.66. 2,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,960. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $120.70 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.85 and a 200 day moving average of $165.76.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

